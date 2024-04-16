BALTIMORE, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Farms, a Mid-Atlantic convenience store and fried chicken destination, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion into Lumberton, North Carolina. This marks another significant milestone in the company’s continued growth, bringing its signature offerings and exceptional customer service to North Carolina’s communities. Royal Farms is scheduled to open its doors in Lumberton on May 20, 2024.

Royal Farms of Lumberton will be located at 2744 N. Roberts Ave, Lumberton, NC, 28358, just 9 minutes away from Luther Britt Park. This location will feature a gas station with sixteen fueling positions and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food, and fuel needs. The new store promises to deliver the same high standards of quality and convenience that customers have come to expect; from freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to an array of breakfast options, Royal Farms offers something for everyone, any time of day.

“We’re excited to reveal our newest store in Lumberton, enriching the local dining scene with our hallmark freshness and unmatched convenience,” shared Kim Kneipp, District Leader at Royal Farms. “At Royal Farms, we’re dedicated to crafting experiences that delight customers and streamline daily routines. We’re eager to bring our passion to the vibrant Lumberton community.”

To celebrate our arrival in Lumberton, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-lumberton-nc-soft-opening-tickets-865654685467?aff. Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

At Royal Farms, we cherish our role as more than just a convenience store; we serve as a central gathering place where neighbors come together. As we gear up to inaugurate our presence in Lumberton, we pledge to actively contribute to local endeavors. Royal Farms will be making a monetary donation to Robeson County Partnership for Children, Inc. to assist in providing quality activities and resources for children birth to five years of age, their families, and caregivers. To learn more, go here: https://www.robesonpartnership.org/.

For North Carolinians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click “Sign Up” to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

