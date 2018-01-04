Royal Holiday Vacations Park Plaza Resort Receives RCI’s Gold Crowne

Monterey N.L., Mexico, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Park City, Utah brings in visitors from all over the world thanks to proximity to world-renowned ski resorts and the fact that it hosts the popular Sundance Film Festival annually. Royal Holiday Vacation Club offers visitors first class accommodations at their Park Plaza Resort, which was recently honored by timeshare vacation exchange network Resort Condominiums International (RCI) with the presentation of the prestigious Gold Crowne award.

RCI, which partners with the Royal Holiday Vacation Club to provide members with the opportunity to visit over 6,000 affiliated resorts in more than 100 countries, uses their Gold Crowne award to recognize properties that receive top marks for standards of quality for facilities and services, as well as positive commentary from RCI members who stay at these properties as guests. Since 1985, Royal Holiday’s Park Plaza Resort has maintained its ranking as one of the highest-rated hotels in Park City, and there are several reasons why.

The Park Plaza Resort is centrally located, just steps from Main Street and the many restaurants, bars, shops, galleries, and nightlife opportunities that populate the area. The resort is also in relatively close proximity to nearby ski resorts, including the Deer Valley Resort, the Canyons Resort, and the Park City Mountain Resort, collectively offering over 9,000 acres of prime skiing and snowboarding terrain receiving an estimated 350 inches of snow annually.

The facility itself is not only ideally situated, but it also features appealing amenities like a covered swimming pool that is open year-round, a sauna and Jacuzzi, a BBQ area, and condominiums in four different sizes, from Studios to Presidential Suites, to accommodate various group sizes up to seven guests.

About Royal Holiday Vacation Club: Royal Holiday Vacation Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992. Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Royal Holiday Vacation Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members. Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/

