Breaking News
Home / Top News / Royal Holiday Vacations Park Plaza Resort Receives RCI’s Gold Crowne

Royal Holiday Vacations Park Plaza Resort Receives RCI’s Gold Crowne

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Monterey N.L., Mexico, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Park City, Utah brings in visitors from all over the world thanks to proximity to world-renowned ski resorts and the fact that it hosts the popular Sundance Film Festival annually.  Royal Holiday Vacation Club offers visitors first class accommodations at their Park Plaza Resort, which was recently honored by timeshare vacation exchange network Resort Condominiums International (RCI) with the presentation of the prestigious Gold Crowne award.

RCI, which partners with the Royal Holiday Vacation Club to provide members with the opportunity to visit over 6,000 affiliated resorts in more than 100 countries, uses their Gold Crowne award to recognize properties that receive top marks for standards of quality for facilities and services, as well as positive commentary from RCI members who stay at these properties as guests.  Since 1985, Royal Holiday’s Park Plaza Resort has maintained its ranking as one of the highest-rated hotels in Park City, and there are several reasons why.

The Park Plaza Resort is centrally located, just steps from Main Street and the many restaurants, bars, shops, galleries, and nightlife opportunities that populate the area.  The resort is also in relatively close proximity to nearby ski resorts, including the Deer Valley Resort, the Canyons Resort, and the Park City Mountain Resort, collectively offering over 9,000 acres of prime skiing and snowboarding terrain receiving an estimated 350 inches of snow annually.

The facility itself is not only ideally situated, but it also features appealing amenities like a covered swimming pool that is open year-round, a sauna and Jacuzzi, a BBQ area, and condominiums in four different sizes, from Studios to Presidential Suites, to accommodate various group sizes up to seven guests.

About Royal Holiday Vacation Club:  Royal Holiday Vacation Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992.  Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.  Royal Holiday Vacation Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members.  Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/

CONTACT: Royal Holiday Vacation Club

(81) 5980-1140

[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.