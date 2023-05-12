Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal KPN N.V. (KPN KON) based in Rotterdam, and focused on Telecommunications, today announced that KPN, Senior Investor Relations Officer Matthijs van Leijenhorst will present at the dbVIC – Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 17. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 17, 2023 TIME: 16:00 CET / 10:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3KUQcoL

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About KPN

KPN has been the leading provider of telecommunications and IT services in the Netherlands for almost 140 years. Everyone in the Netherlands uses the KPN network on a daily basis, either directly or indirectly, from the high-speed fibre networks in the ground to payment card machines in shops, or the matrix boards above the motorways. Via the network of the Netherlands, in which KPN continuously invests by rolling out fibre and the introduction of new technologies such as the 5G mobile network, KPN serves consumers and business customers with services for telephony, data, television, internet-of-things, cloud, workplaces and security. KPN has an open network on which other providers also offer services. More information is available at www.kpn.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

