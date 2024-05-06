MCLEAN, Va., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII, the leading manufacturer of underwater unmanned vehicles (UUVs), announced the recent sale of three REMUS 100s and five REMUS 300s to the Royal Navy.

This transaction marks a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between HII and the United Kingdom military to support the Royal Navy’s capabilities in underwater exploration, countermine and surveillance programs.

Over the past 20 years, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence has acquired a mix of REMUS 100s, Remus 300s and REMUS 600s for mine countermeasure operations.

The Ministry of Defence’s first two REMUS 100s, acquired in 2001, are still in operation today, demonstrating the resilience and modernization capabilities of the HII-built UUVs.

The REMUS 100s and 300s, known for their versatility and reliability, are set to enhance the Royal Navy’s operational efficiency for a variety of maritime missions. These UUVs are equipped with advanced sensors and systems, enabling them to perform a wide range of tasks, from reconnaissance to mine countermeasures.

Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group, stated, “We are honored to support the Royal Navy in their mission to maintain maritime security. The trust placed in our REMUS vehicles by the United Kingdom and other allies is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology. We look forward to further strengthening our partnerships and contributing to global maritime safety.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-royal-navy-REMUS-unmanned-vehicle-acquisition/.

The sale of REMUS 100s and 300s to the Royal Navy follows a history of successful collaborations between HII, the U.S. Navy, and U.S. allies around the world, with REMUS UUVs being widely used by NATO members.

HII has sold more than 600 UUVs to 30 countries worldwide, including 14 NATO member countries like the U.K.

Recent HII REMUS milestones:

March 2024 : HII announced the sale of a REMUS 620 UUV to an international customer in the Indo-Pacific Region.

: HII announced the sale of a REMUS 620 UUV to an international customer in the Indo-Pacific Region. December 2023 : The U.S. Navy announced the first end-to-end submarine torpedo tube launch and recovery of a REMUS UUV using the Yellow Moray system. This capability to deploy a drone through a torpedo tube creates new opportunities for surveillance, reconnaissance and other missions.

: The U.S. Navy announced the first end-to-end submarine torpedo tube launch and recovery of a REMUS UUV using the Yellow Moray system. This capability to deploy a drone through a torpedo tube creates new opportunities for surveillance, reconnaissance and other missions. October 2023 : HII announced the award of a contract to build nine small UUVs for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish System program. The contract has since grown to 42 vehicles and has the potential to grow to as many as 200 over the next five years with a total value of more than $347 million.

: HII announced the award of a contract to build nine small UUVs for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish System program. The contract has since grown to 42 vehicles and has the potential to grow to as many as 200 over the next five years with a total value of more than $347 million. September 2022 : HII delivers three REMUS 100 UUVs to the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. The new systems provide enhanced endurance and the latest generation of sensors and payloads, allowing for increased data quality and mission efficiency.

: HII delivers three REMUS 100 UUVs to the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. The new systems provide enhanced endurance and the latest generation of sensors and payloads, allowing for increased data quality and mission efficiency. August 2022: The Royal New Zealand Navy received delivery of four REMUS 300 UUVs for use in mine countermeasure and survey operations.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff9e7987-40f7-4374-998b-2242e1cb386f