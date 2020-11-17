ROYAL NEIGHBORS OF AMERICA AWARDS $100,000 TO NON-PROFITS EMPOWERING WOMEN AND GIRLS ACROSS NATION

Rock Island, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From helping victims of sex trafficking and domestic abuse take their first steps into a new life, to providing food and fresh produce to the food insecure, or training the next generation of STEM professionals, and beyond, Royal Neighbors’ signature women’s empowerment program, Nation of NeighborsSM , provides financial support to ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things to help women and girls in their communities.

Royal Neighbors of America, one of the first and largest women-led insurers in the US, celebrated the 125th anniversary of its founding this year. Since 1895, the mission-driven organization has served the needs of its members, their families and communities by providing financial security through life insurance and annuities and a platform for localized philanthropy. To date, Royal Neighbors has given away more than $2 million in grants via its Nation of Neighbors program. This year, grant funds will support programs that feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, teach at-risk youth, comfort those grieving loss, and more.

“In a year such as this, it becomes even more obvious how, when put into action, the concept of neighbor-helping-neighbor can improve communities and change lives,” states Cynthia Tidwell, President and CEO of Royal Neighbors. “Each of this year’s eleven grant recipients is making a unique difference in her own backyard, identifying needs and overcoming challenges,” states Ms. Tidwell. “We are honored to help them expand their positive impact through this program.”

Among those recognized this year is Mary Frances Bowley, Founder and Executive Director of Wellspring Living, a multi-faceted organization that provides services for sex trafficking victims and at-risk women and girls in Metro Atlanta.

“We are so blessed and thankful,” says Ms. Bowley. The grant funds received will go to support the Women’s Academy, which offers two ten-week programs – a GED Track and a Career Track – to help clients secure sustainable employment. Ms. Bowley adds, “We simply could not do the work we do without people like Royal Neighbors recognizing the need and participating with us.”

Learn more about Nation of Neighbors and all eleven of the 2020 recipients here.

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities whose mission is to protect women financially and empower them to improve their lives, families, and communities. In 1895, Royal Neighbors was founded as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children and the importance of localized philanthropy. Headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois, with an operation in Mesa, Arizona, Royal Neighbors serves more than 215,000 members.

