Breaking News
Home / Top News / Royal Vopak: Interim update YTD Q3 2017

Royal Vopak: Interim update YTD Q3 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

 

Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Q3-Q3   In EUR millions YTD Q3 2017 YTD Q3 2016  
312.1 327.5 328.2 – 5%   Revenues 981.4 1,008.1 – 3%
               
          Results -excluding exceptional items-      
176.4 191.0 203.8 – 13%   Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 570.5 624.7 – 9%
109.3 122.7 138.5 – 21%   Group operating profit (EBIT) 367.4 429.5 – 14%
60.8 73.9 80.7 – 25%   Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares 211.2 254.6 – 17%
0.48 0.58 0.64 – 25%   Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR) 1.66 2.00 – 17%
               
          Results -including exceptional items-      
202.4 188.9 203.4 0%   Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 594.4 830.4 – 28%
135.3 120.6 138.1 – 2%   Group operating profit (EBIT) 391.3 635.2 – 38%
86.8 72.3 81.8 6%   Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares 235.6 466.4 – 49%
0.68 0.57 0.64 6%   Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR) 1.85 3.66 – 49%
               
89% 90% 93% – 4pp   Occupancy rate subsidiaries 90% 94% – 4pp
35.9 35.9 34.6 4%   Storage capacity end of period (in million cbm) 35.9 34.6 4%
2.08 2.20 2.03     Senior net debt : EBITDA 2.08 2.03  
8.9% 9.5% 10.7% – 1.8pp   Cash Flow Return On Gross Assets (CFROGA) 9.5% 10.8% – 1.3pp

Highlights for YTD Q3 2017 -excluding exceptional items-:

  • EBITDA decreased 9% to EUR 571 million caused by a lower occupancy rate, in line with our previous guidance of a 5-10% lower 2017 EBITDA. Adjusted for the divestments early 2016, the pro forma EBITDA decreased by 7%
  • Occupancy rate of 90% is supported by sound business drivers in all the product-market segments throughout our network, whereby the difference with the high 2016 occupancy rate of 94% is primarily due to a presently less favorable oil market structure
  • EBITDA in Q3 decreased 8% to EUR 176 million compared to the previous quarter, mainly driven by lower revenues in Asia and higher other expenses, among others related to a jetty damage in Singapore, while revenues in the Netherlands remained stable
  • Announced total capacity of new growth projects amounts to 861,900 cbm.  

Exceptional items YTD Q3 2017:

  • Total exceptional gain before taxation amounts to EUR 23.9 million, which mainly relates to the partial divestment of Vopak Terminal Eemshaven. The large exceptional profit in the first nine months of 2016 related mainly to the divestment of the UK assets.

Looking ahead:

  • Taking into account the current market dynamics, missing contributions from the divested terminals early 2016 and additional costs related to investments in growth and technology, we expect the 2017 EBITDA -excluding exceptional items- to be around 10% less than the 2016 EBITDA of EUR 822 million
  • The majority of the current projects under construction (3.2 million cbm), backed by commercial storage contracts, will start to contribute positively in the course of 2019
  • The successful realization of the efficiency program in the 2017-2019 period will help reduce Vopak’s future cost base with at least EUR 25 million
  • Vopak will continue its disciplined long-term growth journey, while maintaining on average a Cash Flow Return On Gross Assets (CFROGA) after tax between 9-11% for the total portfolio, supported by a strong balance sheet, financial flexibility and solid operational cash flow generation.

For more information, please contact:

Vopak Press
Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communication,
Telephone: +31 (0)10 4002777,
e-mail: [email protected] 		Vopak Analysts and investors
Anil Acardag, Manager Investor Relations,
Telephone: +31 (0)10 4002770,
e-mail: [email protected]

The analysts’ presentation will be given via an on-demand audio webcast on Vopak’s corporate website www.vopak.com, starting at 10.00 AM CET on 6 November 2017.

Analyst Day 2017
Vopak will host an Analyst Day on 12 December 2017 for its sell-side analysts at the Vopak head office in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. This half-day event is intended to provide an update on the oil market and to highlight the key developments per product-market segment including chemicals, gases and LNG. The key messages of this event will be shared through a separate press release and the presentations will also be made available on Vopak’s website, both scheduled for 7:00 AM CET on 12 December 2017. In addition, Vopak will organize its next Capital Markets Day in HY2 2018.

 

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.

 

 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae716207-fc5d-405d-af7f-9338f374c7e6

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.