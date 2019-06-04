Breaking News
Home / Top News / Royale’s CRC RVGU 4-1 Well at Rio Vista Now on Production at 3,000,000 Cubic Ft. Per Day

Royale’s CRC RVGU 4-1 Well at Rio Vista Now on Production at 3,000,000 Cubic Ft. Per Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royale Energy, Inc., (OTCQB : ROYL), an independent exploration and production company based in San Diego, California announced today, that Royale Energy, Inc. (Royale) in partnership with California Resources Production Corporation (CRPC) has initiated natural gas production from the CRC 4-1 well at a stabilized production rate of 3,000,000 cubic ft. per day. 

The CRC RVGU 4-1 was drilled by Royale to a total depth of 7,400 ft.  The open hole logs indicate 184 ft. of gas pay. The structure is located on a 50-acre closure/trap against the Midland Fault in Nortonville, Capay, Mokelumne and Bunker gas sands as delineated by well control and 3D seismic.  It was initiated into production from the Mokelumne Bunker sand intervals.

This is the third well drilled and completed by the joint Royale / CRC technical team under the 2019 Three-Year Drilling Participation Program.  An additional 5 prospects, all defined by historic well data and 3D seismic, are expected to be drilled from June through October 2019.  Royale is drilling in a trend of multi-BCF production wells.

Royale Energy and its investors own a 60% working interest in CRC 4-1 at an 80% Net Revenue Interest, of which Royale owns approximately 36% working interest.

About Royale Energy. Inc.
Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ROYL) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The Company has its primary operations in California’s Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins.

Forward-Looking Statement
In addition to historical information contained herein, this news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the “forward-looking” statements. While the company believes its forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there are factors that are difficult to predict and that are influenced by economic and other conditions beyond the company’s control. Investors are directed to consider such risks and other uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Royale Energy, Inc.
Chanda Idano
Director of Marketing & PR
619-383-6600
[email protected]
http://www.royl.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.