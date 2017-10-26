Breaking News
Royalton Bavaro in the Dominican Republic Nearing Completion

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalton Bavaro, the newest addition to the Royalton Luxury Resort family in the Dominican Republic, is nearing completion and on-schedule for a January 2018 opening. With a strong presence already in Punta Cana, including CHIC by Royalton, Royalton Punta Cana, and the newly opening Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, Royalton Luxury Resorts looks forward to this next venture as Bavaro Beach was recently hailed as one of the best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor®.

Featuring a variety of 730 elegant accommodations through its signature All-in Luxury® concept, in each suite, guests will find standard wellness features of ceiling mounted rain showers, large two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted signature DreamBed™ mattresses. Travelers can look forward to luxurious amenities that include a world class Royal Spa, modern All-in Connectivity™ that offers free Wi-Fi resort-wide and a sprawling lazy river more than 1,200 feet long.

The world’s most successful sheet wave, FlowRider®, will be a feature attraction at Royalton Bavaro. This ultimate surf machine makes for an exhilarating ride that appeals to a broad range of age groups, from kids learning to surf to adults showing off their skills. Guests will be able to rip, tear and shred when surfing endless waves under sunny Punta Cana skies. Mini golf enthusiasts will love Royalton’s first ever 9-hole mini golf course featuring artificial putting surfaces and obstacles such as tunnels and windmills.

For dining, singles, couples and families will have palates pleased by a variety of dining options offered in nine restaurants which range from a beach buffet to a Royalton signature teppanyaki restaurant, Zen. Royalton Bavaro will also feature the first-ever rodizio, a Brazilian steakhouse style restaurant where experienced carvers will serve up a feast of various grilled meats prepared in a number of ways.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts
Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts, a brand of Blue Diamond Resorts, offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, scheduled to open November 1, 2017 and Royalton Bavaro, scheduled to open January 2018.

