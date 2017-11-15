Royalton Riviera Cancun Wins Multiple Gold-Level Accolades at TUI Nordic’s Blue Star Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This month, Royalton Luxury Resorts’ flagship property Royalton Riviera Cancun proudly accepted a trinity of Gold Awards at TUI Nordic’s annual Blue Star Award ceremony in London, England. The accolades, received by Managing Director Jordi Pelfort and Commercial Director Antonio Herrera, are a testament to the Cancun resort’s guest-rated high-quality vacation experience for which Royalton Luxury Resorts have become known throughout the Caribbean.

Royalton Riviera Cancun received Gold in the categories of cleanliness, food and beverage, and overall resort quality. Additionally, the resort earned a Bronze Award for superior staff service.

“We are truly honored by these awards from TUI Nordic,” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director. “This acknowledgment shows the team at Royalton Riviera Cancun their hard work and dedication each day with every guest is appreciated.”

Offering a luxury vacation designed to surpass expectations, Royalton Riviera Cancun is a family-friendly resort that offers a modern beach-front holiday. This year, Royalton’s award-winning team of fitness and health experts launched Royalton Fit™, a component of All-in Luxury® dedicated to offering a premium health-promoting experience. Guests can choose from over 500 fitness classes (approximately 120 per week) taught by professionals on-resort.

To book your next luxury family vacation in Riviera Maya, visit www.RoyaltonResorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-in Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Cuba. With an array of world-class all-inclusive features through its signature All-in Luxury® concept, Royalton Luxury Resorts feature premium handcrafted DreamBeds™, Unlimited Reservation-Free Luxury Dining, innovative All-in Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi resort-wide for all devices, and its new Royalton Fit™ program designed by fitness experts. Whether vacationing with adults or the whole family, modern amenities, thoughtfully prepared extras and superior service are the standard. For play, younger guests are sure to enjoy the safe and supervised Clubhouse Kids Club and more independent guests can ‘chill’ in the Hangout Teen’s Lounge with more age-appropriate activities. Currently, Royalton Luxury Resorts is expanding its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, which opened in November 2017 and Royalton Bavaro, scheduled to open December 16, 2017.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations – Blue Diamond Resorts

+1-647-545-6926

[email protected]