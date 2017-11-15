Breaking News
Home / Top News / Royalton Riviera Cancun Wins Multiple Gold-Level Accolades at TUI Nordic’s Blue Star Awards

Royalton Riviera Cancun Wins Multiple Gold-Level Accolades at TUI Nordic’s Blue Star Awards

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This month, Royalton Luxury Resorts’ flagship property Royalton Riviera Cancun proudly accepted a trinity of Gold Awards at TUI Nordic’s annual Blue Star Award ceremony in London, England. The accolades, received by Managing Director Jordi Pelfort and Commercial Director Antonio Herrera, are a testament to the Cancun resort’s guest-rated high-quality vacation experience for which Royalton Luxury Resorts have become known throughout the Caribbean.

Royalton Riviera Cancun received Gold in the categories of cleanliness, food and beverage, and overall resort quality.  Additionally, the resort earned a Bronze Award for superior staff service.

“We are truly honored by these awards from TUI Nordic,” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director. “This acknowledgment shows the team at Royalton Riviera Cancun their hard work and dedication each day with every guest is appreciated.”

Offering a luxury vacation designed to surpass expectations, Royalton Riviera Cancun is a family-friendly resort that offers a modern beach-front holiday. This year, Royalton’s award-winning team of fitness and health experts launched Royalton Fit™, a component of All-in Luxury® dedicated to offering a premium health-promoting experience. Guests can choose from over 500 fitness classes (approximately 120 per week) taught by professionals on-resort.

To book your next luxury family vacation in Riviera Maya, visit  www.RoyaltonResorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-in Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Cuba. With an array of world-class all-inclusive features through its signature All-in Luxury® concept, Royalton Luxury Resorts feature premium handcrafted DreamBeds™, Unlimited Reservation-Free Luxury Dining, innovative All-in Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi resort-wide for all devices, and its new Royalton Fit™ program designed by fitness experts.  Whether vacationing with adults or the whole family, modern amenities, thoughtfully prepared extras and superior service are the standard. For play, younger guests are sure to enjoy the safe and supervised Clubhouse Kids Club and more independent guests can ‘chill’ in the Hangout Teen’s Lounge with more age-appropriate activities. Currently, Royalton Luxury Resorts is expanding its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, which opened in November 2017 and Royalton Bavaro, scheduled to open December 16, 2017.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Media Relations – Blue Diamond Resorts
+1-647-545-6926
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.