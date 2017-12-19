Breaking News
Home / Top News / Royalty North Announces Partial Repurchase of Loan to Advance Wire Products

Royalty North Announces Partial Repurchase of Loan to Advance Wire Products

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV:RNP) (“RNP” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a loan modification agreement (the “Modification Agreement”) with Advance Wire Products Ltd. (“AWP”) allowing AWP to make an early prepayment of $900,000 towards the principal amount of the loan entered into with RNP on September 11, 2017. AWP has agreed to pay an early payment fee of $90,000 to RNP.

Under the terms of the Modification Agreement, the new principal outstanding under the loan is $5,900,000 (the “Loan”). The Loan will be repaid by way of monthly loan payments equal to a minimum annual loan payment (the “Fixed Payment”) plus a percentage of the gross sales (the “Variable Payment”) of AWP. The Fixed Payment is $354,000 and the Variable Payment will be 3.77% of gross sales.

The proceeds from the early prepayment have been received by the Company and have been used to reduce the Company’s indebtedness.

On behalf of the Company,
Justin Currie
Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses operating in the “mid-market”. RNP is led by a seasoned board and management team with a successful track record of experience in royalty financing, capital market transactions and private company operations. RNP is targeting royalty investments in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities offered in the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by law. RNP does not provide any representation as to its comparability with other companies in similar industries including, but not limited to, Alaris Royalty Corp., Diversified Royalty Corp., Founders Advantage Capital Corp., Sandstorm Gold Ltd., and Franco-Nevada Corporation.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Chris Buss, Chief Investment Officer and Director 
Royalty North Partners Ltd.
Phone: (604) 628-1101
www.royaltynorth.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.