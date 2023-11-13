Royalty Pharma to provide R&D funding support of up to $125 million for the development of olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749), a long-acting subcutaneous injectable olanzapine for schizophrenia

Phase 3 data expected in the second half of 2024

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) and Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today a collaboration to further accelerate the clinical research program for Teva’s olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749) by entering into a funding agreement of up to $125 million to offset program costs. Olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749) is a once-monthly subcutaneous long-acting injection of the atypical antipsychotic olanzapine that is currently in Phase 3 for the treatment of schizophrenia and has the potential to be the first long-acting olanzapine with a favorable safety profile.

“We are delighted to partner with Teva, to realize the potential of olanzapine LAI and support them as their innovative pipeline continues to come to fruition,” said Pablo Legorreta, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma. “Long-acting injectable antipsychotics improve compliance and can help prevent hospitalizations. Teva’s olanzapine LAI could be an important new treatment option for patients with schizophrenia.”

“Since launching Teva’s Pivot to Growth strategy in May 2023, we have been working on novel and expedited ways to both continue to invest in our robust innovative pipeline while supporting the growth of our in-line businesses,” said Richard Francis, President, and CEO of Teva. “We are excited to collaborate with Royalty Pharma, a leading funder of innovation with a strong track record, experience, and reputation. This funding agreement enables us to continue to accelerate the development of olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749), a critical program for us, without impacting resources dedicated to our innovative and generic medicines.”

Transaction Terms

Under the agreement, Royalty Pharma will provide Teva up to $100 million to fund ongoing development costs for olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749), and Royalty Pharma and Teva have a mutual option to increase the total funding amount to $125 million. Upon U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval, Teva will pay Royalty Pharma the total amount funded over five years, as well as low to mid-single digit royalties upon commercialization. If Teva chooses not to file a New Drug Application with the FDA following positive Phase 3 study results, then Teva will pay an amount equal to 125% of the total amount funded. Teva will lead the development and commercialization of olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749) globally.

About olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749)

TEV-‘749 (olanzapine) extended-release injectable suspension, for subcutaneous use rather than intramuscular use, is the second product developed by Teva to utilize SteadyTeq™, a copolymer technology proprietary to MedinCell S.A. that allows for sustained release of olanzapine at a therapeutic dose over the full one-month dosing interval. SteadyTeq is also utilized in UZEDY™ (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use, which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults in April 2023. In the third quarter of 2022, Teva progressed the development of olanzapine LAI (TEV-‘749) to Phase 3, and Phase 3 data on olanzapine LAI are now expected in the second half of 2024.

Teva leads the clinical development and regulatory process and is responsible for commercialization of these products.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogen’s Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, GSK’s Trelegy, Novartis’ Promacta, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Roche’s Evrysdi, Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 12 development-stage product candidates.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and innovative medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative medicines research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of innovative medicines and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

