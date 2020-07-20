Breaking News
Royalty Pharma to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 12

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.  The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 AM Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information 

A link to the webcast may be accessed from the ‘Investors’ page of Royalty Pharma’s website or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ujdenpf.  Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation.  A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.  

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.  The dial in number to join the call is (833) 519-1253 from within the United States; the number for international callers is + 1 (914) 800-3826.  Enter the passcode 6299563 when prompted.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and four development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-2295
[email protected]

