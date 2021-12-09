RPM Pizza Streamlines Store Renovation with Matterport and Cuts Project Time in Half

America’s largest Domino’s Pizza Franchisee uses Matterport digital twins to remotely manage maintenance and projects for 30 stores

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that RPM Pizza, the largest Domino’s Pizza franchisee in the country, adopted Matterport to expedite the simultaneous redesign and renovation of 30 stores in just six months, a process that would typically take twice as long. By capturing digital twins of stores with Matterport, the company has cut the time to initiate these projects by 50 percent by enabling virtual site visits and collaboration in 3D.

“Improving store design and layout lets us better serve our customers,” said Nate Lee, Facilities Manager for RPM Pizza. “Two of our key principles for serving our facilities’ clients are reasonable cost and on-time response. To meet these goals, we needed to improve their space at a reasonable cost as quickly as possible. Matterport helped us achieve that.”

In order to meet RPM Pizza’s goal of reducing the average delivery time (ADT) between receiving and delivering an order, the company needed to redesign store layouts and upgrade the equipment to increase food prep efficiency. Digital twins – or photorealistic, accurate 3D replicas of each store – enabled facilities managers to virtually assess areas of improvement for each store, significantly shorten lengthy bidding processes, and ensure that expensive, new equipment would fit by using accurate digital measurements.

“Matterport enables us to communicate more clearly and consistently with our contractors and leadership. This new workflow allows them to visit the store without needing to travel, so we can work together in real time to make informed decisions about the project,” continued Lee.

RPM relies on Matterport as a tool for ongoing collaboration even after renovations are complete. If an individual store has an HVAC issue, that store’s digital twin can easily be accessed. Knowing exactly where to find the equipment in question and access the information about it through embedded Mattertags can help troubleshoot the issue on the spot.

“RPM Pizza is a great example of digital twins shifting how facilities are designed, constructed and managed in a progressively more remote world,” said Stephanie Lin, Director of Business Strategy for Retail and AEC at Matterport. “Matterport eases the pain of typically manual and laborious design and build activities such as obtaining site measurements, documenting and maintaining on-site equipment, contractor bidding and negotiation, and complex coordination between facility management related trades. All of this enables teams to remain connected at every stage of the process by providing quick and easy access to retrieve current store conditions while maximizing efficiency at the same time.”

About RPM Pizza LLC

RPM Pizza, the largest Domino’s Pizza franchisee in the U.S. for over 40 years, is family-owned and operates over 175 stores in five states, including Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. https://www.rpmpizza.com/

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

