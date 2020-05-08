Breaking News
RPP Products Donates 250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to L.A.'s Homeless During COVID-19 Crisis

SAVE THE DATE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 8, 2020

Donation made to HOPICS (Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System), operator of temporary housing for L.A.’s homeless

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  

WHAT:   Donation of 250 gallons (approximately 1,000 32 oz. bottles) of hand sanitizer by RPP Products to L.A.’s homeless in HOPICS-operated temporary housing.  HOPICS serves approximately 3,000 homeless people in Los Angeles.
     
WHEN:   Wednesday, May 8, 2020
10 a.m. 
     
WHERE:   Vagabond Inn
3101 S. Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 
     
WHO:   RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart and his team will deliver 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to help Los Angeles’ homeless population fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Zwigart will be met by HOPICS Director Veronica Lewis and Associate Director Victor James to receive the hand sanitizer supply.  Los Angeles City Councilman Curren D. Price, Jr. (District 9) will also be touring the facility at that time and may be available for comment.
     
WHY:   With inventories dangerously low, or completely out of stock, the current lack of hand sanitizer is impacting the potential health and safety of millions of Americans during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

RPP Products, a Southern California-based motor oil and lubricants company, pivoted operations in just seven days and began making FDA-approved hand sanitizer to help fill the need. The company is committed to donating hand sanitizer to homeless shelters, food banks and other vital community services across the country for as long as it’s needed and while supplies last.
     
MORE INFO.    www.premierpure.com

RPP Products is the nation’s #1 automotive oil and chemical manufacturer and distributor to convenience and grocery stores. RPP is currently producing in excess of 30,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

RPP Products has also made hand sanitizer available to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels.
     
PRESS CONTACTS:   RPP Products
Stacey Doss
949-285-2362
[email protected] 
     
GlobeNewswire
