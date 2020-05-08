RPP Products Donates 250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to L.A.’s Homeless During COVID-19 Crisis

www.premierpure.com

RPP Products is the nation’s #1 automotive oil and chemical manufacturer and distributor to convenience and grocery stores. RPP is currently producing in excess of 30,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

RPP Products has also made hand sanitizer available to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels.