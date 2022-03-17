RPT Realty Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 earnings press release after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 12, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13727655. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company’s web site for twelve months.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s property portfolio (the “aggregate portfolio”) consisted of 47 wholly-owned shopping centers, 10 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture (R2G), 38 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture (RGMZ) and one net lease retail property that was held for sale by the Company, which together represent 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.1% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director – Finance and Investments
19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002
New York, New York 10036
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752

