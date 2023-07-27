NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a third quarter 2023 regular cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The Board of Trustees also approved a third quarter 2023 Series D convertible preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The current conversion ratio of the Series D convertible preferred shares can be found on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com/shareholder-information/dividends. The dividends, for the period July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023 are payable on October 2, 2023 for shareholders of record on September 20, 2023.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “common shares”) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s property portfolio (the “aggregate portfolio”) consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director – Finance

19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002

New York, New York 10036

vchao@rptrealty.com

(212) 221-1752