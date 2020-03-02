Breaking News
RPT Realty Updates Presentation Date and Time at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

NEW YORK, March 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today that the date and time of the Company’s presentation at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL has been changed from the press release dated February 26, 2020. The Company’s presentation is now scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11AM ET.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com.

The live webcast can also be accessed at:

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2020/92307215117.cfm

A replay of the audio portion of the webcast will be available using the same link starting one hour after the conclusion of the live event through June 2, 2020.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “common shares”) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of December 31, 2019, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 94.7% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao
Senior Vice President of Finance
[email protected]
(212) 221-1752

