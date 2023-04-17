Curtis Rhine Curtis Rhine, Chief Financial Officer of RS BioTherapeutics

CUMBERLAND, Md., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life changing medications, is pleased to announce that it has appointed pharmaceutical and consumer products veteran, Curtis R. Rhine as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Rhine is a finance leader with nearly 40 years of extensive experience across all finance disciplines including strategy, financial planning and analysis, long-term and short-term budgeting and forecasting, treasury including heavy bank financing experience, and accounting, financial reporting and tax.

Mr. Rhine’s pharmaceutical experience includes serving as CFO of Ovation Pharmaceuticals where he readied them for acquisition by Lundbeck Inc. and Vice President, Finance of Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America (Takeda) where he oversaw all financial functions as the company grew annual revenues from launch to $3.5 billion.

Prior to Takeda, Mr. Rhine spent 14 years at two divisions of PepsiCo, Inc. in financial and accounting roles of increasing scope and responsibility. Mr. Rhine has also served as CFO for the James Wood Family Office, Teasdale Latin Foods, and Radio Flyer.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Rhine, Dean Hart, Chief Executive Officer of RS BioTherapeutics said, “We are very pleased to welcome Curtis Rhine as our new Chief Financial Officer. I had the great fortune of working with Curtis while at Takeda during a time of incredible growth and success. His skill as a finance leader is only matched by his cross-functional business acumen. Curtis is a seasoned financial leader with a unique combination of pharmaceutical and consumer products experience that will be of tremendous value as we navigate the development and commercialization of our pipeline.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rhine said, “I’m excited to join RS BioTherapeutics as its CFO at this exciting time in the company’s history. The development of its first investigational compound, RSBT-001 as an alternative to corticosteroids in addressing exacerbation and preventing progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation presents tremendous commercial opportunities. I look forward to working closely with Dean and the rest of the RS BioTherapeutics team in moving RSBT-001 and RS BioTherapeutics into the future.”

Mr. Rhine is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

About RS BioTherapeutics

RS BioTherapeutics’ mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life-changing medicines. RS BioTherapeutics’ first investigational compound (RSBT-001) is a patent-pending, semi-synthetic cannabidiolic acid complex in development as an alternative to corticosteroids in addressing exacerbation and preventing progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation related to respiratory diseases including COPD, SARS-COV-2, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Bronchitis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. RS BioTherapeutics is targeting an IND filing for RSBT-001 in early 2025. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

