RS BioTherapeutics Enters Into License Agreement With Synthonics for First Investigational Compound

Aims to harness the power of the Endocannabinoid System to create life-changing medicines

CUMBERLAND, Md., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness its strong and thorough understanding of the endocannabinoid system to research, develop and commercialize interventions to address chronic and acute pulmonary (lung) inflammation-based diseases, is pleased to announce that is has entered into a license agreement with Synthonics, Inc. for the exclusive, worldwide right to use Synthonics’ metal coordinated cannabinoid in nebulized form for the treatment of pulmonary inflammatory disorders. RS BioTherapeutics is developing its lead compound, RSBT-001, as both an alternative and a complement to corticosteroids for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs and includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis, asthma and more. According to the American Lung Association, 156,045 people died from COPD in 2018, making it the third highest disease-related cause of death behind heart disease and cancer. It is estimated that more than 250 million people globally may have the condition and more than 65 million people around the world have moderate or severe COPD. Experts predict that this number will continue to rise worldwide over the next 50 years. The CDC estimates that 16 million Americans suffer from COPD. People with COPD are at increased risk of developing heart disease, lung cancer, and a variety of other conditions. If chronic pulmonary inflammation is untreated, it can lead to fibrosis, organ damage, and loss of organ function.

Commenting on the potential benefits of this first investigational compound, RSBT-001, Justin Molignoni, CRNP, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of RS BioTherapeutics, said, “Alternatives to corticosteroids are needed for people with chronic inflammatory diseases. We believe RSBT-001 has the clinical potential to address exacerbation and prevent progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation related to respiratory diseases including COPD, SARS-COV-2, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Bronchitis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.”

John Tinkham, CEO and Co-Founder of Synthonics, added, “We believe that metal coordination can significantly enhance the effectiveness of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and are delighted to partner with RS BioTherapeutics on this project. We look forward to working closely with RS BioTherapeutics to assist on the development of RSBT-001.”

Various sources estimate the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market was approximately $51 billion in 2021, and it is expected to be worth around $92 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent within in next 10 years.

About RS BioTherapeutics

Founded by experts in pulmonary diseases and the endocannabinoid system, RS BioTherapeutics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Real Science Holdco LLC. The company’s mission is to harness its strong and thorough understanding of the Endocannabinoid System in the research, development, and commercialization of forward-thinking interventions to address chronic and acute pulmonary inflammation-based diseases. More information on RS Biotherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

About Synthonics

Synthonics, Inc. is a privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of patentable drugs that incorporate its proprietary metal coordination chemistry. It binds metals to known pharmaceutical agents to create new products that are better absorbed and thus have greater therapeutic benefits than their predecessors. More information on Synthonics can be found at www.synthonicsinc.com.

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com