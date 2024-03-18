CUMBERLAND, Md., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, is pleased to announce that its submission has been selected for a poster presentation at the 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit hosted by the American Thoracic Society (ATS). The summit will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

The ATS 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit will unite the innovators, investors, clinicians, and advocacy groups who are leading the charge to create powerful new treatments for deadly and crippling diseases of the lungs and airways. This meeting historically attracts 350+ global leaders representing all facets of the respiratory industry, including representatives from start-ups, business development, venture capital, government, academia, and clinical medicine. The agenda also includes numerous investor-related panels and opportunities for scientific exchange.

Commenting on RS BioTherapeutics’ selection, the company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michelle L. Shuffett said, “It is a distinct honor to be among the companies selected for a poster presentation at the Respiratory Innovation Summit. We are excited to share the science behind our first-in-class, steroid-free agent RSBT-001 and how it can serve as a development platform for serious lung diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. RSBT-001 is currently in development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), the third leading cause of death in the world; and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare disease with no cure that claims 40,000 lives each year in the U.S.”

More information on the American Thoracic Society’s 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit can be found at https://conference.thoracic.org/program/ris/.

About RS BioTherapeutics

The mission of RS BioTherapeutics is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. RS BioTherapeutics is developing a first-in-class, steroid-free, multi-targeted immune modulator (RSBT-001) for the treatment of respiratory diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) targeted as first indications. RS BioTherapeutics owns the exclusive, global license for RSBT-001 and is projecting filing an Investigational New Drug Application for RSBT-001 and initiating human trials in 2026. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

