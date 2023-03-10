RSI Logistics, Inc. announces their acquisition by Trinity Industries, Inc.

OKEMOS, Mich., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSI Logistics, Inc. today announced that it has been acquired by Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN), effective March 8th, 2023 for a purchase price of $70 million. The acquisition highlights numerous synergies between RSI Logistics and Trinity Industries that make the acquisition a strategic move for both companies. The combination of RSI’s industry leading rail technology, logistics services and bulk terminal network, with Trinity’s railcar manufacturing and leasing, technology, and maintenance service combine for a powerful solution for shippers. RSI and Trinity anticipate the creation of new opportunities for growth, innovation, and improved services to our customers.

“I am excited to share the news of RSI’s acquisition by Trinity, a leading provider of rail-centric technology and services. This acquisition is a testament to the tremendous amount of synergies that exist between our companies, and it is a great opportunity for us to work together to create industry-best services and solutions for our customers. I want to reassure our clients that Trinity is committed to maintaining RSI’s successful brand and reputation,” says Bob Tuchek, President at RSI Logistics. “As part of the Trinity family, we look forward to continuing to provide the same high-quality services and support that our customers have come to expect from us. This is an exciting new chapter for RSI, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

“We are excited about the acquisition of RSI Logistics. It is another step as we seek to expand our service offerings with complementary solutions that make rail a more compelling mode of transportation. Specifically, RSI expands the breadth and quality of Trinity’s platform, adding logistics services, terminal operations, and intermodal transportation,” said Jean Savage, Trinity’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Also, coupling RSI’s expertise and reputation with the transformational technology of Trinsight™ will deliver a unique tool to rail shippers to gain more control of their supply chains.”

About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc., is a software, transloading, and 3PL service company with over 25 locations across more than fifteen states. For more than 30 years RSI Logistics, Inc. has been helping shippers improve their rail transportation with a range of solutions and tailored approaches. The company serves customers in every major industry that uses rail freight transportation, ranging from small shippers with a handful of railcars to large shippers moving tens of thousands of railcars per month. To learn more about RSI Logistics, Inc., please visit: www.rsilogistics.com.

About Trinity Industries, Inc.: Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two reportable segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

