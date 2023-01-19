RSI Logistics, Inc. and Transtar, LLC are entering into a strategic partnership with the bulk terminal site at Zug Island, Detroit.

OKEMOS, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSI Logistics, Inc. is excited to announcing a new strategic partnership with Transtar, LLC and its operating companies. This collaboration will see RSI Logistics operate the Delray Connecting Railroad Company’s Zug Island transloading location within Transtar’s rail network, as well as jointly partnering to market the transloading location. The Zug Island bulk terminal is located within Detroit, Michigan, USA, and is a central shipping location for several commodities, as well as the Detroit, and Toledo, Ohio markets. Both RSI Logistics and Transtar place an important emphasis on providing the best possible service for customers, and this partnership will benefit rail shippers of both organizations.

Kelley Minnehan, Vice President of RSI Logistics, Inc., says that “this partnership between RSI Logistics and Transtar brings together two organizations who care deeply about providing quality in rail shipping. We are ready and excited to begin working with Transtar to provide more opportunities for transloading. Transtar is all about providing rail transportation services and satisfying customers, and we foresee a successful journey together.”

“Transtar is thrilled to kick off an exciting new phase in our relationship with RSI Logistics, one that drives growth and development. This new relationship with RSI will unlock some unique synergies while providing us more access to expertise and resources to serve the growing needs of our expanding customer base,” states J.W. Burwinkel, Transtar LLC Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer.

The benefits of this new partnership include.

Access by rail shippers to expanding markets and truck/rail shipping opportunities via Transtar’s Detroit, Zug Island location.

Ability to introduce new opportunities through the use of upgraded equipment, personal, and expanding tracks.

Future opportunities between Transtar, LLC and RSI Logistics, Inc.

About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc. is a premier rail logistics solution provider and has helped customers in every major industry improve the effectiveness of their rail transportation. A range of solutions, including logistics services, rail management software, transloading solutions, and more, allow RSI Logistics to tailor services to a customer’s needs. With over 20 locations in 14 states, RSI Logistics has been successfully helping organizations improve their rail shipping since 1984.

For more information about RSI’s terminal locations, please visit Rail Terminal Services | Bulk Terminal – RSI Logistics

About Transtar, LLC: Transtar is a 130+ year old company built on a legacy of serving heavy manufacturing and positioned for rapid growth in the freight transportation market. Transtar owns and operates a group of freight transportation and rail service businesses that serve a range of industrial markets. Transtar is proud to be a well-maintained, high-quality company with an experienced management group dedicated to meeting the highest safety standards.

For more information about the Transtar companies, please visit Transtar, LLC’s website.

Adam Anderson

RSI Logistics, Inc.

(517) 908-3657

aanderson@rsilogistics.com