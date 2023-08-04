OKEMOS, Mich., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSI Logistics is proud to announce that it has been named a Top 100 Third Party Logistics (3PL) organization for the third successive year by Inbound Logistics, a leading trade publication in the logistics sector.

This esteemed recognition not only highlights the consistent high-quality services provided by RSI Logistics but also underscores the company’s commitment to logistics, supply chain, and transportation excellence.

“On behalf of everyone at RSI Logistics, we are truly honored and inspired to receive this prestigious recognition for the third year running,” said Bob Tuchek, RSI Logistics’ president. “The credit should rightly be shared among our dedicated team members and highly valued clients. Their unwavering support and loyalty show that dedication, integrity, and strenuous efforts in handling our work contributes to our success.”

The award citers were, noticeably, effusive in their praise for the company. Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics, commented, “World-class 3PLs offer innovative and efficient ways to wring every ounce of productivity from enterprise operations. Inbound Logistics is pleased to recognize RSI Logistics as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider for making the investment in the solutions and expertise that empowered logistics, supply chain, and transportation excellence for customers in 2023.”

Inbound Logistics utilized a rigorous selection methodology to curate the Top 100 3PL Provider’s list. The comprehensive process involved carefully scrutinizing information submitted by potentially over 300 contenders, conducting personal interviews and online research, and matching the company’s capabilities against the ever-evolving global supply chain and logistics challenges.

RSI Logistics is privileged to be part of the final list, showcasing its well-rounded operational capabilities, broad experience, and a clear commitment to efficiency and operational excellence. The Top 100 3PL companies list can be found here .

About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc., is a software, transloading, and 3PL service company with over 25 locations across more than fifteen states. For more than 30 years RSI Logistics, Inc. has been helping shippers improve their rail transportation with a range of solutions and tailored approaches. The company serves customers in every major industry that uses rail freight transportation, ranging from small shippers with a handful of railcars to large shippers moving tens of thousands of railcars per month. To learn more about RSI Logistics, Inc., please visit: www.rsilogistics.com.

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS: Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

