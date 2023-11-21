Tustin California, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., announces at RSNA 2023, the introduction of Precise IQ Engine (PIQE*), their new Deep Learning Reconstruction technology for MRI, the latest enhancement in their patient and technologist-friendly MR Portfolio. Their adaptable line-up of MR systems delivers transformative technology, providing healthcare professionals with diagnostic capabilities and patient comfort.

PIQE is Canon Medical System’s high resolution Deep Learning Reconstruction for MRI powered by Altivity, a bold new approach to AI innovation that uses smart technologies to make a whole new level of quality, insight and value. PIQE increases matrix size, removes noise, and delivers sharp anatomical images to take MR imaging to the next level. PIQE application generates high spatial resolution images from low resolution images, while maintaining image quality and mitigating ringing artifacts. Additionally, PIQE allows users to triple the matrix in both in-plane directions, a factor of 9x.

In addition, AI is seamlessly woven into the entire process to meet the increasing demand for speed and efficiency. Canon Medical Systems offers technologists the option of Auto Scan Assist, an automated alignment tool to prioritize speed and consistency. The optional Ceiling Camera and Tablet UX remote software work in tandem to enhance productivity through precise patient alignment and automated landmark setting. The Tablet UX software allows users to remotely register patients, create protocols, monitor exams, and communicate with patients.

The image processing capabilities feature Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) and PIQE with Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR), ensuring enhanced confidence for clinicians, patients, and operators. Iterative Motion Correction (IMC), which also incorporates DLR technology, reduces motion artifacts, which may help reduce the need for repeat exams.

Lastly, Canon Medical is also showcasing at RSNA 2023 the Remote Assist MR console, which will help users provide remote, real-time assistance with protocol adjustments and training. These optional enhancements were designed to provide tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of organizations.

The press is invited to explore these latest innovations in diagnostic imaging technology at RSNA 2023. For further details, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. welcomes inquiries for an exclusive briefing.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/

*PIQE is 510(k) Cleared for brain and knee regions on the Vantage Galan 3T.

