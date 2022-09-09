RSP Nutrition Launches Best-Selling Pre-Workout AminoLean Into Walmart

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Continuing their commitment to providing all-in-one products to support an active lifestyle, RSP brings their clean energy product to shoppers nationwide.

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSP Nutrition, an industry leader in sports nutrition, has launched their best-selling pre-workout AminoLean in all Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com. Over the past decade, RSP Nutrition has made it their mission to elevate the sports nutrition industry by providing clean supplements that complement an active lifestyle. Specifically, AminoLean has become a fan favorite in the clean energy category, garnishing over 15,000 5-star reviews and being featured by Women’s Health, Byrdie, Men’s Journal and countless others.

“We are passionate about making better-for-you, functional active nutrition products available to all customers,” said Victor Davanzo, CEO of RSP Nutrition. “Launching AminoLean at Walmart is a key part of this mission, and we’re thrilled to help drive their motto to help customers save money and live better.”

Unlike other pre-workouts, AminoLean is known to provide a natural energy boost without the jitters, crash or skin-tingling effect. AminoLean provides 125mg of natural caffeine from green tea, delivering a clean, consistent boost of energy. Additionally, AminoLean contains a blend of amino acids to help stimulate muscle protein synthesis, build lean muscle and aid in athletic recovery. Lastly, it has a blend of Carnitine, CLA, Green Tea Extract and Green Coffee Extract to aid in weight management. AminoLean prides itself in delivering an energy-rich experience with the added bonus of lean muscle building, mental focus and weight management.

“There are many different types of consumers who can benefit from taking AminoLean, which is what has helped us get to where we are now,” said Matt Schiffman, Vice President of Brand Management. “AminoLean is effective, easy to understand, and only contains proven and safe ingredients. This transparency has led to the expansion of our AminoLean brand line to other retailers like Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, HEB and Publix to name a few, and has now secured the biggest retailer in the country-Walmart.”

About RSP Nutrition

RSP Nutrition is a supplement company that produces all-in-one products so that you never have to sacrifice quality for convenience. RSP Nutrition’s goal is for active individuals to become their best selves by creating products that are convenient, effective, easy to understand, and use only clean, proven ingredients. With AminoLean being an Amazon best-seller for years, RSP has been dominating the e-commerce market and has developed major success in retail stores as well. You can shop their supplements at Walmart, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, HEB, Publix, Fresh Thyme, and many more.

Press Contact:

Alina Ibarra

alina@rspnutrition.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

