DALLAS, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, today announced that Rural Telecommunications America (RTA), a leading provider of next-generation internet services to rural communities across the United States, has deployed key products from the DZS Velocity fiber access and Helix subscriber edge portfolios complemented by the award-winning CloudCheck and Expresse software solutions to deliver “gigFAST®” internet, voice and video services to RTA’s residential and business customers in Texas’ Bolivar Peninsula. RTA, which manages more than 13,000 fiber route miles across its 22-state footprint, is upgrading targeted fixed wireless access (FWA) networks to state-of-the-art fiber-to-the-premises (FTTx) access networks. By upgrading its Bolivar Peninsula network to DZS solutions, RTA will be the first to bring fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and multi-gigabit speeds to more than 6,000 residential and business customers in the region.

“DZS is the ideal partner to help us to continue delivering on our mission to bring gigFAST INTERNET communications services to rural communities across America,” said Donald Workman, Chief Operating Officer, RTA. “After a thorough due diligence process during which we evaluated numerous vendors to upgrade our FWA network to a FTTH network in the Bolivar Peninsula, DZS and their best-in-class fiber access, ONT and AI-driven cloud technology were the clear choice. Their multi-gig services ready technology and advanced experience management and network assurance software enables RTA to aggressively bridge the digital divide and help build economic and social prosperity for the residents and businesses in this market.”

“RTA is committed to bringing fiber and their gigFAST INTERNET capabilities to communities seeking superior broadband, voice and video services on the outskirts of Houston and across the country,” said Jeff Liening, SVP Americas Sales, DZS. “We are proud that RTA selected our Velocity, Helix, CloudCheck and Expresse solutions to support their mission after what was an extremely comprehensive evaluation process. Winning projects like this is the ultimate validation of the value our award-winning solutions can deliver, and with rural fiber deployments ramping up across the country we are extremely well-positioned with our comprehensive set of market-leading solutions to help leading service providers like RTA in their ongoing efforts to close the digital divide and make high-speed communications services accessible to all Americans. We look forward to continuing to support RTA as they rapidly build out and upgrade their network to fiber.”

DZS solutions deployed by RTA include:

DZS Velocity V16 – this environmentally hardened access edge system offers a “system-on-a-card” architecture and enables cost-effective support for any gigabit or multi-gigabit service from Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) to 10 Gigabit Symmetrical (XGS)-PON and beyond

DZS Helix 2466 – a portfolio of next-generation PON home gateways featuring dual-band WiFi 6 with whole-home wireless extensions, carrier-grade voice services and support for DZS CloudCheck

DZS CloudCheck and DZS Expresse – these AI-driven advanced network assurance and WiFi management solutions combine with advanced analytics to help ensure an exceptional subscriber experience while enabling extraordinary operational agility

The portfolio of DZS Access, Subscriber and Cloud Edge solutions are Build America, Buy America (BABA)-ready and designed to support the needs of rural fiber deployments all across the U.S. both today and in the future. DZS solutions are standards-based, have proven interoperability with most vendors’ equipment and can be readily managed and orchestrated alongside third-party solutions.

About Rural Telecommunications America

RTA’s gigFAST NETWORK® is comprised of over 13,000+ fiber route miles and Fixed Wireless Access provides affordable gigFAST INTERNET® to rural America; enabling residents to connect online for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. For more information, visit rtatel.com.

RTA, RTA logo, Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc., gigFAST, gigFAST INTERNET, gigFAST VOICE, gigFAST NETWORK are Trademarks of RTA.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

