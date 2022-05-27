RTDNA Awards 69 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards to 31 Gray Television Stations

ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 69 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 31 of Gray’s local stations, led by 11 separate awards to WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana, and 7 separate awards to WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin. Among the highest honors:

Four awards for Overall Excellence—the highest honor bestowed—to WVUE in New Orleans; WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina; and WMTV in Madison.

Five awards for Investigative to WVUE in New Orleans; Louisiana; Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; KWCH in Wichita, Kansas; WCAX in Burlington, Vermont; and WRDW in Augusta, Georgia.

Four awards for Breaking News to KBTX in Bryan-College Station, Texas; WGEM in Quincy, Illinois; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; and WFSA in Montgomery, Alabama.

Two awards for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky, and WRDW in Augusta, Georgia.

“We are honored at the record number of regional Murrow awards bestowed upon the excellent journalistic and investigative achievements of Gray’s local television stations in markets large and small, from coast to coast,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “Today’s announcement provides an especially gratifying recognition of truly great work by these stations’ industry peers.”

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Gray’s regional award winners will move on to the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced later this year.

