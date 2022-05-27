Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RTDNA Awards 69 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards to 31 Gray Television Stations

RTDNA Awards 69 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards to 31 Gray Television Stations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 69 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 31 of Gray’s local stations, led by 11 separate awards to WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana, and 7 separate awards to WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin. Among the highest honors:

  • Four awards for Overall Excellence—the highest honor bestowed—to WVUE in New Orleans; WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina; and WMTV in Madison.
  • Five awards for Investigative to WVUE in New Orleans; Louisiana; Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; KWCH in Wichita, Kansas; WCAX in Burlington, Vermont; and WRDW in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Four awards for Breaking News to KBTX in Bryan-College Station, Texas; WGEM in Quincy, Illinois; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; and WFSA in Montgomery, Alabama.
  • Two awards for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky, and WRDW in Augusta, Georgia.

“We are honored at the record number of regional Murrow awards bestowed upon the excellent journalistic and investigative achievements of Gray’s local television stations in markets large and small, from coast to coast,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “Today’s announcement provides an especially gratifying recognition of truly great work by these stations’ industry peers.”

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Gray’s regional award winners will move on to the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced later this year.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

Website: www.gray.tv
Contact: Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President, 504-352-4019

#        #        #

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.