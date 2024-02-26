FREMONT, Neb., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RTG Medical, a leading healthcare staffing agency, has been recognized as one of the top performers in the Midwest, securing the impressive #70 spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Regionals List. Born of the renowned Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional ranking celebrates the most dynamic and successful independent small businesses driving the Midwest economy forward.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals List provides a unique snapshot of the entrepreneurial landscape in the Midwest, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and resilience. RTG Medical’s remarkable achievement underscores its commitment to excellence and significant impact on the healthcare staffing industry.

Jeremy Guenthner, COO of RTG Medical, expressed his excitement about this recognition, saying, “Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Regionals List is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at RTG Medical. We are thrilled to be among the top performers in the Midwest, and this milestone motivates us to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients and healthcare professionals.”

RTG Medical has distinguished itself through its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality staffing solutions to healthcare facilities nationwide. With a focus on delivering personalized service and building lasting relationships, RTG Medical has become a trusted partner for hospitals, facilities, and healthcare professionals alike.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, RTG Medical remains at the forefront, adapting to changing needs and driving innovation in healthcare staffing. The company’s consistent growth and success reflect its ability to anticipate market trends and deliver value to its clients.

“We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the support of our clients and partners who have contributed to our success,” added Guenthner. “This recognition fuels our passion to push boundaries, exceed expectations, and make a positive impact on the industry.”

RTG Medical’s achievement on the Inc. 5000 Regionals List is a testament to its resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence. As the company continues to expand its reach and impact, it remains dedicated to transforming the healthcare staffing industry and improving patient care across the nation.

RTG Medical

4611 E 22nd Street Fremont, NE 68025

www.rtgmedical.com

About RTG Medical:

RTG Medical is a privately held, veteran-owned staffing agency dedicated to addressing the national shortage of healthcare professionals. We provide top-tier Nursing, Allied Health, and Long Term Care staffing solutions. RTG Medical specializes in the strategic recruitment and placement of top-tier healthcare professionals. As a national leader in the healthcare staffing industry since 2001, our commitment is to seamlessly connect healthcare facilities with highly qualified professionals, addressing their needs efficiently and cost-effectively.

CONTACT: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Kendall Weisdorfer Content Strategist 531-249-0358 [email protected]