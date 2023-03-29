Pedro López Estepa, Director of Automotive at RTI, seated to help accelerate the Software-defined vehicle era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced that Pedro López Estepa, Director of Automotive at RTI has been appointed as a board member of the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) for the 2023 term. COVESA is an open, collaborative and impactful technology alliance that is working to accelerate the full potential of connected vehicles.

COVESA is a global, member-driven alliance focused on the development of open standards and technologies that accelerate innovation for connected vehicle systems, resulting in a more diverse, sustainable and integrated mobility ecosystem. COVESA is the only alliance focused solely on developing open standards and technologies for connected vehicles.

“I am proud to represent RTI as the newest board member of COVESA,” said Pedro López Estepa, Director of Automotive at RTI. “The automotive industry is going through a renaissance and is evolving each day as the journey to the Software-defined vehicle is becoming increasingly complex. Together with COVESA and the other alliance members, I am confident we will advance and standardize the core technologies, such as DDS, that help accelerate the future of connected vehicles, while keeping safety and cybersecurity a top priority.”

As a Core Member of COVESA, RTI is actively involved in the Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS) project. VSS is a widely adopted, developer friendly, extensive data model and catalog with industry supported tooling and provides a common understanding of vehicle data across the value chain of the connected vehicle. RTI is working to convert VSS into a structured IDL for common Data Distribution Service (DDS™) use, in addition to bridging interoperability between VSS and AUTOSAR, another standards organization where RTI actively contributes. Additionally, RTI is accelerating the vehicle prototyping for digital.auto, which is a simulation tool that aims to support OEMs in the adoption of VSS, Software-defined vehicles and COVESA standards by making it easy to rapidly explore the feasibility of new business ideas and features through an online playground.

“COVESA is pleased to welcome Pedro to the Board of Directors,” said Steve Crumb, Executive Director of COVESA. “Pedro and RTI exhibit great thought leadership and support it with active contributions and adoption of results, all of which are highly valued in COVESA. The COVESA Board looks forward to Pedro’s insights and contributions.”

