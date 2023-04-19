RTI Receives 95 Percent Confidence Level Rating from Employees that it is a Great Place to Work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RTI. This year, 95 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Most employees come to RTI for the chance to run a smarter world. They stay for culture,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “We are so proud to be recognized for the fifth year in a row by GPTW. Each year, we listen to the great feedback and then use it to improve. Maintaining and improving world-class results from GPTW is not easy. But, after five years, our scores show improvement in key areas of compensation, benefits, resource use, fairness, training, and efficiency. It’s an honor to be held accountable by our incredible employees around the world. Thank you for making RTI better.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that RTI is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

The Great Place to Work survey focuses on several important factors that make RTI truly a great workplace. A resounding 100% of employees said that they are able to make the best use of their abilities at RTI and feel that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

RTI facilitates a great working environment with employees feeling that there is a family or team atmosphere at the company. Employees also feel supported to care for their responsibilities at home, and that management shows a sincere interest in them as people and not just as employees. RTI employees believe that people from all backgrounds have equal opportunities to succeed and that management has their best interest at heart.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

