RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.® Schedules Business Update Call for June 30, 2020

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced it plans to hold a business update call, and in conjunction release financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, prior to the market open.

RTI will host a conference call and simultaneous audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 383-7419 (U.S.) or (760) 666-3754 (International), using conference ID 6346397. The webcast can be accessed through the investor section of RTI’s website at www.rtix.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on RTI’s website following the call.

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company’s SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting RTI’s website at www.rtix.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Jonathon Singer
Media and Investor Contact
[email protected]
+1 877 343 6832

