RTI to Advance Automotive Connectivity Capabilities on Renesas’ R-Car SoCs

June 07, 2022

RTI Joins the R-Car Consortium, Expanding its ASIL D Safety-Certified Connext Drive Connectivity Framework to Automated Driving and ADAS Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced its collaboration with Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry. RTI Connext Drive®, the ISO-26262-certified communications framework for autonomous and electric vehicles, runs on Renesas System-on-Chips (SoC), providing OEMs with a trusted development platform. Connext Drive is available for system architects building their vehicle designs on top of R-Car platforms.

RTI also announced it was selected to join the Renesas R-Car Consortium, which brings together technology leaders working to develop solutions for the Connected Car, ADAS, and next-generation E/E architecture markets. Connext Drive provides a data-centric connectivity framework that integrates all the components of a distributed system with in-vehicle high-performance compute, addressing the connectivity and continuous software updates necessary for OEMs and suppliers to develop next-generation ADAS systems. The R-Car Software Development Kit (SDK) provides a complete software platform in a single package that enables quicker and easier software development and validation for smart cameras and automated driving applications used in passenger, commercial, and off-road vehicles.

Safety is a critical factor in developing next-generation vehicles. As part of RTI’s commitment to safety, RTI recently obtained the highest safety level Connext Drive ASIL D certification on the Renesas R-Car SoCs. Connext Drive enables automotive developers to leverage a next-generation zonal E/E architecture through a real-time, scalable, and safety-certifiable platform that connects the entire system from safety domain to backend, across all ecosystems.

“RTI’s safety-certified, scalable framework for ADAS and E/E vehicle architectures complements Renesas’ robust hardware solution offerings. Renesas invited RTI to join the R-Car Consortium to provide our customers with the capability to design their future-proof vehicles with RTI’s ASIL D certified software running on R-Car SoCs,” said Yusuke Kawasaki, Director, Easy To Start Department, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. “We look forward to our collaboration with RTI.”

“In the rapidly evolving and complex world of electric and autonomous driving solutions, OEMs and their suppliers are turning to software-defined architectures to accommodate the evolving requirements on the road to autonomy,” said Pedro López Estepa, Automotive Market Development Director at RTI. “The future of mobility requires a more flexible, software-defined vehicle architecture to accommodate the unprecedented real-time information flow both within and off the vehicle. Using Connext Drive with the advanced SoCs from Renesas, we can provide our customers with the technology that enables ADAS and Automated Driving application through a framework that delivers safety with high performance, scalability, and reduces risk.”

About RTI
Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. The company’s RTI Connext® product enables intelligent architecture by sharing information in real time, making large applications work together as one.

With over 1,800 deployments, RTI software runs the largest power plants in North America, connects perception to control in vehicles, coordinates combat management on US Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, controls hyperloop and flying cars, and provides 24/7 medical intelligence for hospital patients and emergency victims.

RTI is the best in the world at connecting intelligent, distributed systems. These systems improve medical care, make our roads safer, improve energy use, and protect our freedom.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional headquarters in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

