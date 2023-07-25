SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether RTX Corporation (“RTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTX), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 25, 2023, the company reported its Q2 earnings which disclosed a “condition” in its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit. The company stated, “Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection.” The company expects a sizable portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet will require accelerated removals and inspection within the next nine to twelve months.

What if I purchased RTX common stock? If you purchased RTX common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now by clicking the following link:

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.