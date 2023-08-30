NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RTX Corp. f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corp. (“RTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTX) between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

On July 25, 2023, RTX issued a press release reporting its Q2 2023 results. The press release included an update on its Pratt & Whitney fleet. The Company stated “Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection.” Additionally, the Company stated that “[a]s a result, the business anticipates that a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet, which powers the A320neo, will require accelerated removals and inspections within the next nine to twelve months, including approximately 200 accelerated removals by mid-September of this year.”

Also, on July 25, during the conference call that followed, the Company disclosed that “[t]his was an issue that we first uncovered back in 2020” and that as the inspections ramp up the issue is expected to reduce free cash flow by $500 million compared to the Company’s prior outlook.

Following this news, the price of RTX’s stock fell by $9.19 per share, or 10.22%, to close at $87.10 on July 25, 2023 on heavy trading volume.

