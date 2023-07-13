Increasing Use of Rubber in Automotive, Construction, and Industrial Sectors Fueling Need for Efficient and Effective Anti-Tack Agents

New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents market is valued at US$ 448.7 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

A rubber processing aid is a substance or additive used in the manufacturing of rubber-based products such as automotive parts, industrial products, and consumer goods to enhance the performance and quality of rubber during various processing stages such as mixing, molding, extrusion, and vulcanization.

Anti-tack agents are usually applied in the form of coatings, powders, or dispersions to the surfaces of materials, such as rubber compounds, films, or sheets. They work by forming a thin, protective layer that prevents the surfaces from sticking together or attracting dust and grime. The market encompasses a wide range of products, including natural and synthetic substances. Some commonly used anti-tack agents include fatty acid derivatives, stearates, silicones, and various polymer-based compounds. These agents are selected based on the specific application requirements, compatibility with the materials involved, and desired performance characteristics.

Stay Ahead with Market Intelligence Get Free Sample Copy@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33525

Increasing use of rubber in various applications such as the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors has created the need for more efficient and effective anti-tack agents. This drives the research and development of new and improved anti-tack agents, which further stimulates the growth of the rubber anti-tack agent market. The growing healthcare industry, particularly in developing countries, has led to an increase in demand for medical devices, which in turn have a positive impact on rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents. Use of rubber anti-tack agents helps ensure that the medical devices are free from any contaminants or particles, preventing infections and other complications.

Growing emphasis on safety and quality control in the medical industry has boosted the demand for high-quality rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents that comply with stringent safety regulations. This has encouraged manufacturers to invest in the development of new and improved rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents that meet the evolving needs of the medical industry. Focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products is a major driver for the rubber anti-tack agents market. Many traditional anti-tack agents contain chemicals that are harmful to the environment and can leave a negative impact on human health.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights By Segment/Region/Competitor, Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33525

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global rubber processing aids and anti-agents market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2033.

through 2033. The market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 448.7 million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. The medical segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in China is forecasted to increase at 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

“To succeed in the rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents market, manufacturers are focused on developing sustainable products, establishing strong supply chain connections, investing in technology and quality improvement, and staying abreast of market trends,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Competition

The market for rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents presents significant opportunities for manufacturers. Manufacturers are investing in the development of innovative sustainable products to penetrate new markets. Key players are focusing on the development of eco-friendly, bio-based rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents, which are typically cost-effective as compared to synthetic agents, also making them an attractive option for key end users.

Among the market’s key participants are:

Schill + Seilacher GmbH

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

SASCO Chemical Group, Inc.

Kettlitz-Chemie GmbH & Co. KG

McLube

Fragon Produtos para Indústria de Borracha

Hallstar Innovations Corp

H.L. Blachford Ltd.

Baerlocher GmbH

Miller-Stephenson, Inc.

Pukhraj Additives LLP

Qingdao Fihonor Chemical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

If You Want To Know The Business Opportunity/Market Value, Purchase The Premium Insight @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33525

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a market research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global rubber processing aids and anti-tack agents market that contains industry analyses for 2018 to 2022 and an opportunity assessment for 2023 to 2033.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Fatty Acid Esters (Polyethylene Glycol (PEG), Polypropylene Glycol (PPG), Others) Fatty Acid Amides (Monoethaloamine, Diethaloamine, Triethaloamine, Others) Stearates, Soaps, Silicone Polymers, Others

Fatty Acid Esters (Polyethylene Glycol (PEG), Polypropylene Glycol (PPG), Others) Fatty Acid Amides (Monoethaloamine, Diethaloamine, Triethaloamine, Others) Stearates, Soaps, Silicone Polymers, Others By Application : Tires & Tubes, Gaskets & Seals, Wires & Cables, Molded Rubber Products, Medical Gloves, Others

: Tires & Tubes, Gaskets & Seals, Wires & Cables, Molded Rubber Products, Medical Gloves, Others By End-use Industry: Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Medical, Electronics & Electricals, Footwear, Others

Latest Top Reports:

Automotive Composites Market Size

Heat Shrink Tube Market Size

Wool Yarn Market

Phosphate Rocks Market Share

Wax Market Share

Polymer Concrete Market Size

Metal Cleaners Market Size

Paints and Coatings Market Growth

About Persistence Market Research – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of Persistence Market Research offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. Chemical coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology, in particular with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling, and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies are widely referred by chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353