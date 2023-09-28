Increasing demand for automotive components and industrial machinery is expected to fuel the growth of the rubber-to-metal bonding agents market during the forecast period

Rockville, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global rubber-to-metal bonding agents market is anticipated to reach US $1,212.0 Mn by 2033 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents are special substances that strongly connect rubber and metal parts. They’re crucial in industries like automotive and machinery. These agents make sure rubber components, like seals and mounts, stick securely to metal, giving them strength, reducing vibrations, and protecting against rust. Unlike regular methods like screws, they’re lighter and take up less space. They also seal well, keeping out liquids and gases. This bonding method is often more cost-effective and allows for more flexible designs.

The expansion of the Market is primarily driven by increasing demand from key industries like automotive and industrial machinery. As these sectors expand, there’s a heightened need for durable and reliable components, which rely on effective rubber-to-metal bonding. Advancements in material science and manufacturing tech are spurring the creation of more efficient bonding agents, boosting market growth.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 1,212.0 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The US market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period because of their extensive use of bonding agents in a variety of sectors.

Rubber to metal bonding agents market is expected to witness good growth due to the thriving automotive industry which necessitates high-performance solutions to meet advanced engineering and safety standards.

Cyanoacrylate rubber is expected to witness a major share in the rubber-to-metal bonding agents market during the forecast period due to various properties such as its resistance to temperature, chemicals, and moisture.

Deep-diving applications of Rubber to metal bonding agents market is expected to witness a major share due to widespread adoption and continuous demand in various sectors.

Increasing demand from automotive and industrial sectors, technological advancements in bonding agent development, and a growing need for durable and reliable components are driving the Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market – Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Key players in the competitive rubber-to-metal bonding agents market, including 3M, Dalton Chemitac, DuPont, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel Adhesives Technologies, LORD Corporation, Master Bond Inc., and Tuff Bond Industrial Adhesives Pvt Ltd., have pursued vertical integration strategies to boost their competitive edge, while also mitigating risks associated with raw material shortages.

In October 2019, Cleveland-based Parker Hannifin Corporation successfully finalized the acquisition of LORD Corporation, renowned for its mission-critical products in the aerospace, automotive, and industrial industries.

Winning strategies

To succeed in this market, it’s crucial to do thorough market research. This means understanding what customers want, keeping an eye on industry trends, and staying updated on new technologies. This information helps make products that meet specific needs and create effective marketing strategies.

Top rubber-to-metal bonding agents market brands should focus on advertising and promotion. This helps make their brand well-known and highlights what makes their products special. It builds trust with customers and keeps the brand competitive in a changing market.

Top companies should plan ahead to reduce risks from supply chain problems, market changes, and unexpected events. They can do this by diversifying their suppliers, keeping an eye on market trends, and preparing for possible challenges.

Country-wise Perspectives

What are the factors influencing the demand for rubber to metal bonding agents in the US?

Due to their widespread use in a variety of industries, rubber to metal bonding compounds are in high demand in the United States. The automotive and aerospace industries are driven to look for novel solutions that improve product durability and stability first and foremost by their dominant qualities. The need is being driven by these important industries since rubber to metal bonding agents provide an optimal solution and have a remarkable capacity to safeguard crucial components.

Also, the need for durable components is increased by the increased emphasis on safety and dependability in industries including healthcare and industrial applications. Rubber to metal bonding compounds are popular choices in the production of parts that are directly used in medical devices because of their exceptional vibration isolation and shock absorption qualities.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market Analysis By Component System (One Component and Two Component), By Bonding Agent Type, By Technology, By End Use and Region

