Rubenstein Partners Launches Tenant Experience Platform with HqO at 25 Kent Office Building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The digital platform offers tenants on-demand access to building programming and amenities as well as neighborhood retail and food and beverage offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubenstein Partners today announces the roll-out of HqO , the end-to-end tenant experience operating system for office buildings, and the platform’s full suite of services at 25 Kent, a 500,000-square-foot office and manufacturing building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Through HqO, 25 Kent will give tenants access to building programming, amenities, and special retail and food offerings from the surrounding neighborhood.

“Having a tenant experience platform is a must-have for the modern office,” says Kayte Singleton, Associate Property Manager at Rubenstein Partners. “As companies and their employees are looking for more than just a workplace, but a sense of community, providing access to programming within the building, such as wellness programs and collaboration spaces, is critical among many others. The HqO platform offers a heightened experience for tenants and demonstrates how landlords can actively mold the future of the office.”

25 Kent’s whitelabeled building app goes beyond functional features such as mobile access. It also offers tenants exclusive access to on-site food and beverage offerings, convenient delivery services through HqOS Marketplace partners like Avo , on-site fitness classes, and fun and engaging digital programming.

“We’re proud to partner with Rubenstein as they lead the charge in Brooklyn,” says Courtney Eastes, Director of Customer Success at HqO. “25 Kent serves as the perfect example of how landlords need to remain open to technology to enhance the tenant experience. Their forward-thinking office environments create a clear competitive advantage and will set them apart from their neighbors.”

25 Kent is Brooklyn’s first ground-up, speculative commercial and manufacturing building in 40 years. It is also Williamsburg’s only all-new office building providing unobstructed views of the soon-to-be-expanded Bushwick Inlet Park, East River, and Manhattan skyline. As such, 25 Kent offers tenants a unique opportunity to plant their corporate flag in Williamsburg, a neighborhood recognized globally for its innovation and creative energy.

About Rubenstein Partners

Rubenstein Partners, founded in September 2005, is a private real estate investment management and advisory firm with operations throughout the United States. The firm is led by its founder, David Rubenstein, and a group of senior real estate executives, and is focused on directing and managing office real estate investments in the U.S. Rubenstein Partners’ predecessor company, The Rubenstein Company, LP and affiliates, founded in 1969, was one of the largest private owner operators of Class A office real estate in the Mid-Atlantic, owning and operating a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion at the time of its disposition in 2004. Since 2005, Rubenstein Partners has, on behalf of its investors and clients, invested in more than 22 million square feet of office real estate assets throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.rubensteinpartners.com .

About HqO

The world’s leading commercial real estate firms count on HqO to help them deliver a state-of-the-art tenant experience within their properties. Active in over 150 million square feet in 8 countries, HqO is known for its tenant experience platform comprised of an award-winning tenant app, analytics suite, and partner marketplace. Our solutions put experiences and a sense of community directly into the tenants’ hands while helping property owners uncover insights and take intelligent action to differentiate their assets. For more information, visit www.hqo.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

