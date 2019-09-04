Rubicon Global Recognized as a “Best For The World” B Corp for Sustainability and Environmental Excellence

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Global, a Certified B Corp, today announced the company has been named a Best For The World honoree in recognition of our environmental performance and sustainable business practices, ranking in the top 10% of all B Corps for our environmental responsibility.

Best For The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today there are 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business. This is the second consecutive year that Rubicon has been named a Best For The World honoree in environmental excellence.

“Being a Certified B Corporation is important for one reason: It encourages us to redefine business success. It is a demonstrable commitment by a company to use its scale and strength to solve the most pressing social and environmental challenges facing the world,” said David Rachelson, Vice President of Sustainability at Rubicon Global. “We are proud to be recognized by B Corp as a Best For The World honoree, which is a testament to Rubicon’s focus on its mission to end waste and improve the environmental performance of its customers and partners.”

B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it—like Rubicon Global. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company’s operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s Best For The World honorees,” says Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer of B Lab. “These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy—one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. To that end, B Corps like Rubicon Global are redefining capitalism and showing that it actually can work for everyone.”

1,000 B Corps from 44 countries were named to the 2019 Best For The World lists, including Rubicon Global, Patagonia, Beautycounter, Dr. Bronner’s, TOMS, Seventh Generation, and Greyston Bakery. The 2019 Best For The World honorees are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net/ .

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.7 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018.

