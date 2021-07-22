Rubicon Joins NCX’s Carbon Credit Marketplace

Smart waste and recycling software leader joins carbon offset initiative to further its environmental mission

Lexington, Kentucky, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with NCX, a venture-backed climate tech company that connects carbon credit buyers and forest landowners through a data-driven forest carbon marketplace.

The partnership will allow Rubicon to offset a portion of the organization’s direct carbon emissions as a part of Rubicon’s mission to end waste.

“Environmental innovation is at the core of Rubicon’s approach to building a more sustainable future, which is why we are so pleased to work with NCX,” said David Rachelson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rubicon. “NCX has an innovative approach to mitigate carbon in the atmosphere by extending the life of forests through providing an alternative source of livelihood to timber landowners. Rubicon views this work with NCX as a key component of our overall plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.”

Rubicon was founded more than a decade ago with a simple mission: To End Waste. The company is transforming the waste industry by helping its partners move away from the legacy landfill model and toward circular solutions that slow the accumulation of waste and its harmful by-products, which include significant carbon emissions. Rubicon was one of the first, and has become one of the largest, Certified B Corporations in the world, first attaining its certification back in 2012. With each re-certification since then, Rubicon’s B Corp score has increased, and in both 2017 and 2018 the company was awarded Best for the World honors for Governance. Then, in 2018, 2019, and 2021 Rubicon was named Best for the World for Environment in recognition of the company’s environmental and sustainability practices.

“Forests have the potential to create real, measurable, and large-scale climate impact, today,” says Zack Parisa, Co-Founder, and CEO of NCX. “There are so many landowners out there that rely on harvesting their trees for income. Using data, economics, and our forestry experience, we’ve developed a way for families to realize value from their forests without cutting them down.”

In December 2020, Rubicon became an early signatory of The Climate Pledge, an environmental protection initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. Signatories of the Pledge commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement.

Enrollment for the next NCX cycle is currently open to carbon credit buyers and landowners in all 48 states in the contiguous U.S. and closes on September 8, 2021.

About NCX

NCX, previously known as SilviaTerra, is a trusted provider of high-quality forest carbon credits. Using an AI-powered forest Basemap, NCX connects American landowners with net-zero pioneers. Built on a decade of industry-leading precision forestry expertise, NCX takes a data-driven approach to democratizing forest carbon markets.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.

