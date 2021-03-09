Rubicon Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

Rubicon among top-ranked in the Enterprise category

New York, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon® today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

Rubicon was named number six in the Enterprise category. This year’s Most Innovative Companies list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

“Innovation drives everything we do at Rubicon,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “I am thrilled that Fast Company has recognized our team’s work in developing a market-leading software platform that is transforming the waste and recycling industry. We have only scratched the surface as to what is possible, and we look forward to building on our track record of leadership to reinvent this industry.”

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work.

Alongside Rubicon’s 2021 honor, the company was named number five in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list in the Social Good category in 2016.

Rubicon is changing the entire waste and recycling industry by bringing transparency, data, and analytics to a category that is ripe for innovation. It is constantly driving the industry forward, as is evident through the winning of national and international innovation awards, the establishment of Rubicon.org (the company’s official community giving platform), and the company’s recent signing of the Climate Pledge by Amazon and Global Optimism. Signatories of the Pledge commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Rubicon in the Enterprise category for its continued and tireless work on furthering environmental innovation,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley. “In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis.”

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.

