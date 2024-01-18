VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis, announces that it has granted 420,000 deferred share units (“DSUs”) and 15,000 stock options.