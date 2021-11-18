Rubicon Releases Annual Corporate Citizenship Report

Report outlines smart solutions to end waste and promote innovation in the United States and worldwide

Lexington, Kentucky, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon®, an innovative software leader that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today released its annual Corporate Citizenship Report. Titled Ending Waste and Promoting Innovation, the report details how the company is using its suite of cutting-edge technology solutions to solve some of the world’s greatest waste challenges.

Rubicon helps its customers and partners move away from the linear “take, make, waste” model and toward more circular solutions. From helping Fortune 500 customers find optimal recycling solutions for their waste, to providing the technology needed to restart a city’s curbside recycling program that had been suspended due to COVID-19, to launching a competition to combat the growing problem of space debris, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste and help build a cleaner, healthier, and safer world for all.

“At Rubicon, we believe that every company and organization has a responsibility to manage their waste impact,” said Rubicon’s Founder and CEO, Nate Morris. “We are helping knowledge-sector companies better manage their electronic and digital waste. We are helping food and consumer goods companies find second lives for their organics. And we are reducing the health and economic impacts of waste in neighborhoods and communities of underrepresented groups often hit hardest by environmental degradation.”

Some of the key findings from the report include:

How the City of Baltimore restarted its curbside recycling collection, which had been suspended at the onset of COVID-19, by installing Rubicon’s smart city technology suite in its fleet of 159 garbage collection vehicles.

Why Rubicon believes that solving the space waste crisis is a critical factor in protecting our national security interests, so much so that the company launched its year-long Project Clear Constellation™ competition to do exactly that.

The way that Rubicon stepped in to help a national retailer manage a personal protective equipment (PPE) mail-back and recycling program for more than 270 of the company’s stores.

How Rubicon helped the City of Kansas City, Missouri expand its solid waste and recycling collection from 60,000 to 160,000 residential locations, with improved efficiencies resulting in more than $2 million in annual taxpayer savings.

Why Rubicon joined The Climate Pledge, an environmental protection initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in which signatories commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“Over the last eighteen months, we have learned much about the fragility of life and discovered the resiliency of America,” continued Morris. “In dealing with the pandemic and the devastation it has caused, I am so proud of Rubicon, our people, and our mission.”

Rubicon’s annual Corporate Citizenship Report can be found here.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky-based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

