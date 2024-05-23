FIRST ON FOX: Columbia University President Minouche Shafik is being urged to refund students who were inconvenienced and lost out on the education services they paid for with their tuition during the lengthy anti-Israel encampment on campus.
“I write to urge you to refund Columbia students for the thousands of dollars of tuition and fees they paid Columbia University while you allowed lawless, pro-Hamas rioters to stop your institution from fulfilling its most
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fani Willis’ ex-staffer testifies she was fired after blowing whistle on DA’s spending - May 23, 2024
- Rubio demands Columbia president refund students after takeover by ‘lawless, pro-Hamas rioters’ - May 23, 2024
- ‘Crisis to the front gates’: GOP governor rips Biden after illegal immigrants tried to breach military base - May 23, 2024