As the U.S. southern border becomes an increasing issue for voters, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Sunday warned that ISIS-K terrorists could try to exploit the border to launch an attack on Americans like the deadly attack that the group has claimed to have carried out in Moscow on Friday.
Rubio, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that Americans “should be very concerned” about the potential t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Rubio warns ISIS-K could exploit US southern border following deadly Moscow attack - March 24, 2024
- Kamala Harris rejects Putin linking Moscow concert attack to Ukraine, says ISIS ‘by all accounts responsible’ - March 24, 2024
- Attack in Moscow a ‘very dangerous echo’ of Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal: Sen. Cotton - March 24, 2024