As the U.S. southern border becomes an increasing issue for voters, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Sunday warned that ISIS-K terrorists could try to exploit the border to launch an attack on Americans like the deadly attack that the group has claimed to have carried out in Moscow on Friday.

Rubio, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that Americans “should be very concerned” about the potential t

[Read Full story at source]