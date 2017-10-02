This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation.
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital as provided for in Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
The Company informs its shareholders that its capital amounts to €117,335,600 as of September 30th, 2017. It is divided into:
- 93,865,740 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €1.25 and 93,865,740 voting rights;
- 2 740 preferred shares with a nominal value of €1.25 and no voting rights.
*****
Paris, October 2nd, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Name of the Issuer:
RUBIS
Partnership Limited by Shares
With a capital of €117,335,600
Company’s register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris
Head Office: 105, avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris – FRANCE
Contact:
Maura Tartaglia
Phone: +33 1 44 17 95 95
Mail: [email protected]
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60546f4c-c2ab-4db0-b18f-41123374d744
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: completes the disposal of the So Ouest Plaza building - October 2, 2017
- FIGEAC AÉRO TO MEET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS DURING THE EUROPEAN LARGE & MIDCAP EVENT TO BE HELD IN PARIS, ON OCTOBER 4 & 5, 2017 - October 2, 2017
- RUBIS: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES ON 09.30.2017 - October 2, 2017