RUBIS: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES ON 09.30.2017

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital as provided for in Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

The Company informs its shareholders that its capital amounts to €117,335,600 as of September 30th, 2017. It is divided into:

93,865,740 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €1.25 and 93,865,740 voting rights;

2 740 preferred shares with a nominal value of €1.25 and no voting rights.

Paris, October 2nd, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Name of the Issuer:

RUBIS

Partnership Limited by Shares

With a capital of €117,335,600

Company’s register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris

Head Office: 105, avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris – FRANCE

Contact :

Maura Tartaglia

Phone: +33 1 44 17 95 95

Mail: [email protected]

Attachments:

