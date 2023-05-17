New solution leverages Rubrik’s Time Series Data and Metadata architecture

Organizations will be able to proactively fight cyber crime and reduce data risks

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RUBRIK FORWARD CONFERENCE — Today, Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, unveiled new user intelligence capabilities designed to empower organizations to become more proactive in the fight against ongoing cyberattacks. Rubrik aims to deliver cyber resilience across both the data and users, including new User Intelligence, so organizations can work to proactively prevent attacks from happening before they cause significant damage.

Data remains highly vulnerable to cyber incidents and as attack methods evolve, the user has become a lucrative hunting ground for cyber criminals. As highlighted in the new Rubrik Zero Labs “The State of Data Security” report , 100 percent of cloud investigations conducted by Permiso Security in 2022 were the result of compromised credentials.

“For too long, organizations have been susceptible to cyberattacks and users have become a vulnerable entry point. Today, we announce capabilities that we believe will enable our customers to become proactive and search for areas of vulnerability to mitigate cyber risk before the attack even happens,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik CEO and co-founder. “With Rubrik’s industry-first advanced user intelligence designed to leverage time-series data and metadata, customers will be able to proactively fight against cyberattacks.”

New Advanced User Intelligence Mitigates Cyber Risk

Rubrik’s new user intelligence capabilities will utilize time series data recorded over consistent intervals of time in Rubrik Security Cloud to proactively mitigate cyber risk before they can be exploited by cyber criminals. Additionally, organizations will have visibility to the types of sensitive data they have, what users have access to the data, how that access has changed over time, and whether that access may pose risk to their business. By gaining more comprehensive visibility into user intelligence, organizations can better determine the root cause for cyberattacks and organizations will be able to proactively identify accidental exposure of data to unauthorized users to minimize damage from cyberattacks.

“AAA Washington members look to us in their most dire moments of need. In order to uphold our members’ trust in us, it is mission-critical that we keep our data secure so we can maintain important business operations. That’s why we’ve prioritized a strong cyber resilience strategy with Rubrik to enable us to uphold our commitment to customers, help us reduce risk, and prevail in the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.”

– William Lidster, CISO, AAA Washington

“Republic Airways serves 33 million passengers a year and 1,000 flights daily. We rely on Rubrik to enable us to be cyber resilient, which is paramount for Republic Airways’ commitment to innovation and providing our passengers with the best flying experience.”

– Nirav Shah, CIO, Republic Airways

This news comes on the heels of several notable Rubrik announcements including the launch of the second Rubrik Zero Labs threat intelligence research , “The State of Data Security,” the unveiling of Rubrik’s $10M Ransomware Recovery Warranty , and Rubrik’s announcement of its partnership with Zscaler and industry-first double extortion ransomware solution .

Rubrik will showcase these new innovations at Forward 2023 , taking place virtually May 17-18, as well as through a series of in-person Forward World Tour events . New innovations are planned to be available in the coming months.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

Contact

Kelsey Shively

Sr. Director of Global Communications, Rubrik

kelsey.shively@rubrik.com