PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced the appointment of Andres Botero as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his role, he will drive Rubrik’s go-to-market strategies and growth initiatives, as the company continues its focus on cyber resilience and the rollout of cloud solutions that help organizations across the globe secure their business data.

New artificial intelligence (AI) technologies combined with an explosion of data in the move to the cloud open the door to an endless combination of ways to attack. This means that data security is becoming increasingly complex and the datasets that require securing are growing rapidly. The most recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report revealed that 90% of external organizations reported malicious actors attempted to impact data backups during a cyberattack, and 73% were at least partially successful in these attempts.

“Cyberattacks have become an inevitable reality, and as a result, organizations now recognize that cyber resilience is the only option to secure their business,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik CEO and co-founder. “Andres’ experience creating and leading new categories, as well as building powerful go-to-market strategies will help fuel Rubrik’s growth as we continue to define the future of cybersecurity.”

Botero is an accomplished marketer and proven enterprise SaaS leader, bringing more than 20 years of experience at cloud enterprise software companies. He most recently served as the Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at BlackLine, a Nasdaq-listed SaaS modern accounting leader, where he was responsible for driving BlackLine’s strategy and global marketing. During his tenure, BlackLine more than doubled its ARR. Prior to BlackLine, Andres was the CMO of CallidusCloud (acquired by SAP) and Aria Systems. Previously, Botero held leadership roles at SAP and Siebel Systems (acquired by Oracle). He also sits on the Board of Advisors at Sendoso.

“Data security threats—especially ransomware—are some of the toughest challenges for which executive teams and cybersecurity leaders must prepare. Rubrik is leading the charge in cybersecurity by creating new categories of solutions and building partnerships that secure data and provide customers the confidence of cyber resilience,” said Botero. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join this successful leadership team and to work with the company to accelerate our market strategies and growth.”

Botero is the latest in a series of key Rubrik leadership appointments. Most recently, the company announced two board appointments: former Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson as Lead Independent Director, and former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin as a board member.

In April, the company also unveiled the first members of its Rubrik CISO Advisory Board, chaired by Chris Krebs, the first Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group. The Rubrik CISO Advisory board includes cybersecurity experts and leaders from Albertsons, Booking.com, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Schneider Electric.

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

