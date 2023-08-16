Former MongoDB executive joins to help accelerate growth and help continue building momentum for data security leader

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced the appointment of Jesse Green as Vice President of Sales for the Americas. Jesse brings more than 20 years of sales experience to the role, having led teams through periods of rapid growth while delivering high value for customers.

“We are thrilled to bring Jesse on board,” said Brian McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. “His experience with scaling sales organizations within leading technology companies and proven track record we believe will help further scale our go-to-market strategy, and help to advance Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data.”

Green joins Rubrik from MongoDB, a developer data platform, where he served as Senior Vice President, North America. Prior to MongoDB, he held various roles at companies including AppDynamics and BMC Software. Over his career, Green has held progressive leadership positions spanning functions including development, sales engineering, and direct sales.

“This is an exciting time for Rubrik and I’m delighted to be joining at this pivotal moment,” said Green. “As cybersecurity continues to be top of mind for leaders across every industry, I look forward to having a meaningful impact and helping more organizations become cyber resilient.”

Green’s appointment comes on the heels of Rubrik’s announced intent to acquire Laminar, a data security posture management (DSPM) company, and its ranking in the #9 spot on this year’s Forbes Cloud 100 list. Rubrik was also named a Leader and positioned furthest in vision in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

The addition of Green expands Rubrik’s leadership team of industry experts, including Andres Botero who was recently named Rubrik’s Chief Marketing Officer. The company also recently announced two board appointments: former Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson as Lead Independent Director, and former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin as a board member.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, Rubrik helps organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. Rubrik helps organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

Contact

Kelsey Shively

Sr. Director of Global Communications, Rubrik

kelsey.shively@rubrik.com