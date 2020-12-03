Breaking News
Rubrik Awarded Large Public Sector Contract Valued at More Than $10M

Agency within the highly classified segment of U.S. Public Sector to Deploy Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management Platform to Protect Mission Critical Data

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced it has closed a major deal in the Public Sector. The award, worth more than $10M, will enable a classified agency within the US Government to modernize its enterprise backup and provide assurance for mission critical data. Rubrik will orchestrate the movement of data between on premises locations and cloud environments across multiple regions.

The customer selected the Rubrik Cloud Data Management Platform due to its tight integration with VMware; key platform capabilities such as LiveMount, instant recovery and search functionality. Furthermore, Rubrik delivered on the unique requirements and security standards for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Commercial Cloud Services (C2S).

“This contract is an integral part of a major infrastructure modernization initiative,” said Tom Kennedy, Vice President, US Public Sector at Rubrik. “Rubrik is addressing the need for the customer agency to modernize its enterprise backup, bolster critical mission assurance and complete a top-down overhaul of the legacy option it had in place, which was failing to keep pace with its enterprise’s adoption of virtualization and classified cloud. The simplicity and security of Rubrik’s platform offers the greatest value to manage and protect sensitive and critical mission data.”

This most recent award builds on the momentum Rubrik has experienced in the highly classified segment of the US Government over the last three years. The laser focus of Rubrik’s Special Access Programs Region, led by Breal Madison, on the unique mission critical requirements and security mandates specific to classified customers has expanded the company’s involvement with enterprise modernization efforts across multiple IC member agencies. Since 2018, Rubrik has secured multiple seven-figure, and now eight-figure, awards driven by the unique capabilities of Rubrik’s solutions.

Rubrik works with strategic Value-Added Reseller (VAR) partners in the highly-classified segment of the Public Sector. In this deal, ClearShark served as the technology accelerator to win this business. ClearShark is an IT Solutions Provider with a first-class engineering team composed of results-driven, mission-focused subject matter experts from the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and Department of Energy. ClearShark has award-winning partnerships with industry-leading innovators, like Rubrik, ensuring their customers receive the ideal combination of products and services to excel in their mission objectives.

More information on Rubrik’s solutions for U.S. Federal agencies can be found online here.

About Rubrik
Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Kelsey Shively, Senior Director of Communications, Rubrik
[email protected]
425-306-2090

