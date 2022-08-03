Rubrik is Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Rubrik achieved the furthest overall position in Completeness of Vision for third year in a row

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Rubrik also achieved the furthest overall position in Completeness of Vision for the third year in a row. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. According to the report, “Leading vendors have built capabilities to detect ransomware by monitoring behavioral anomalies of protected data and are adding malware detection provided by partnering with security vendors or by developing these capabilities in-house.”

Rubrik continues to be the pioneer in Zero Trust Data Security, recently announcing Rubrik Security Cloud to secure customers’ data, wherever it lives, across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS. Delivering three unique capabilities – Data Resilience, Data Observability, and Data Recovery – Rubrik Security Cloud is powered by machine learning to automatically protect data from cyber attacks, continuously monitor data risks, and quickly recover data and applications. The company currently has over 2,500 employees in 18 countries supporting customers in various industries around the world. Rubrik has also been recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s top private cloud companies in 2021, 2020, and 2019, and was recently named a Hot Company in Data Security at the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards.

As stated by Gartner, “Protecting hybrid, SaaS and multicloud environments, preparing for ransomware attacks, and the need to simplify backup and data management are forcing I&O leaders to rearchitect their backup infrastructure and explore other solutions.”

“Our economy and our digital lives are under attack as ransomware grows in sophistication and frequency every day. Data security is now essential for every organization to ensure their business won’t come to a halt when their data is compromised,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “We are on a mission to secure the world’s data and deliver business resiliency for every customer. With Rubrik, organizations are ready to quickly recover their data and applications, keeping their business running in the face of any type of cyber attack.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

